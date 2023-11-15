HamberMenu
Bharat Mandapam’s maiden Trade Fair hosts 3,500 exhibitors in Delhi

‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ this year’s theme’, representatives from 13 nations participating

November 15, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair was inaugurated on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) was inaugurated on Tuesday at the recently opened Bharat Mandapam, offering widespread business opportunities to over 3,500 exhibitors, both domestic and foreign.

This year, the theme of the annual exhibition organised by the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade’. Inspired by ancient Indian philosophy, it emphasised the significance of interconnectedness and cooperation in trade for achieving sustainable growth and well-being.

Representatives from 13 countries — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Türkiye, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Iran, and the UAE — are participating in the fair.

The fair will also have a Delhi Pavillion, showcasing the Capital’s heritage and its three key aspects — tourism potential, cultural corridor, and industrial corridor.

A daily footfall of over 10 lakh visitors is expected at the event, being held from 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. till November 27, the ITPO said. Tickets are available online as well as offline at selected Metro stations.

