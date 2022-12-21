Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Delhi on December 24

December 21, 2022 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

In preparation for the Delhi leg of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which is scheduled to enter the Capital via the Badarpur border on December 24 from Haryana, the Delhi Congress has said that over 25,000 Congress leaders and workers have signed up to participate and that there is “a tremendous interest” within Delhi’s civil society as well.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar on Friday said that the party has launched a dedicated mobile number and a website to issue e-passes for those who want to be part of the yatra and that the registration process will be on till December 23.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari, has traversed Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and is in Rajasthan right now.

“The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24 at 6 a.m, and, after a break at the Ashram Chowk by when around 12 km would have been covered, it will proceed to Red Fort at 1.30 p.m via Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Gandhi Samadhi at Rajghat before concluding at Red Fort at 4.30 p.m,” Mr. Kumar said.

Congress leader Ajay Maken said Rahul Gandhi’s yatra has raised issues such as price rise, unemployment, politics of hatred, widening chasm between the rich and the poor, special consideration for a few rich business groups. “The people in Delhi are charged up to be part of the Yatra. Thousands will join Mr. Gandhi on the road,” Mr. Maken said.

