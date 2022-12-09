Bharat Jodo reaches Kota, Rahul Gandhi says students ‘future of India’

December 09, 2022 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Jaipur

On the 92nd day of his “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday briefly interacted with students who welcomed him in Kota, Rajasthan’s hub of coaching institutes.

Mr. Gandhi described them as the “future of India” and exhorted those gathered to raise “Bharat Jodo” slogans.

Meanwhile, his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur in the morning and left for Sawai Madhopur, where she will celebrate her 76th birthday the next day with her family at a resort near Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve. The “Bharat Jodo Yatra” will resume from there at dawn on Friday.

Women’s march

Sources in the party in Jaipur said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra may meet Ms. Gandhi on her birthday. She may also join his son’s yatra on Saturday, which is a day reserved for women participants in the march.

At Kota, after Mr. Gandhi began his yatra by offering prayers at the Suryamukhi Hanuman Temple at 6 a.m., he marched through the streets along with Mr. Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

He eventually reached Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, where he was welcomed by students of coaching institutes.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man who allegedly tried to immolate himself on the route of Mr. Gandhi’s march in protest against the ruling Congress’ policies was apprehended from the area.

Mr. Gandhi, who was scheduled to garland a statue of his father Rajiv Gandhi in the area, skipped the venue and proceeded with his march.

Sources said that when the man, a property dealer and resident of Kota’s Talwandi area, was seen trying to set himself afire in front of the Rajiv Gandhi statue at the Commerce College roundabout, the crowd and security personnel nearby overpowered him and snatched the inflammable material he was carrying.

He was rushed in an ambulance to the hospital, where the police took him into custody for questioning. The man and his family members are reportedly supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(With PTI inputs)

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.