  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

Bharat Jodo reaches Kota, Rahul Gandhi says students ‘future of India’

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot march with him; former Congress president Sonia Gandhi reaches Jaipur ahead of her 76th birthday, may join march on Saturday

December 09, 2022 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Jaipur

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with students from coaching institutes, during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Rajasthan’s Kota district, on Thursday. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with students from coaching institutes, during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Rajasthan’s Kota district, on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: PTI

On the 92nd day of his “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday briefly interacted with students who welcomed him in Kota, Rajasthan’s hub of coaching institutes.

Mr. Gandhi described them as the “future of India” and exhorted those gathered to raise “Bharat Jodo” slogans.

Meanwhile, his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur in the morning and left for Sawai Madhopur, where she will celebrate her 76th birthday the next day with her family at a resort near Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve. The “Bharat Jodo Yatra” will resume from there at dawn on Friday.

Women’s march

Sources in the party in Jaipur said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra may meet Ms. Gandhi on her birthday. She may also join his son’s yatra on Saturday, which is a day reserved for women participants in the march.

At Kota, after Mr. Gandhi began his yatra by offering prayers at the Suryamukhi Hanuman Temple at 6 a.m., he marched through the streets along with Mr. Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

He eventually reached Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, where he was welcomed by students of coaching institutes.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man who allegedly tried to immolate himself on the route of Mr. Gandhi’s march in protest against the ruling Congress’ policies was apprehended from the area.

Mr. Gandhi, who was scheduled to garland a statue of his father Rajiv Gandhi in the area, skipped the venue and proceeded with his march.

Sources said that when the man, a property dealer and resident of Kota’s Talwandi area, was seen trying to set himself afire in front of the Rajiv Gandhi statue at the Commerce College roundabout, the crowd and security personnel nearby overpowered him and snatched the inflammable material he was carrying.

He was rushed in an ambulance to the hospital, where the police took him into custody for questioning. The man and his family members are reportedly supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(With PTI inputs)

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

Related Topics

Jaipur / Rajasthan / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.