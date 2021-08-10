‘Bharat Jodo’ event organiser seeks action against sloganeers

We did not call anyone who talks about dividing the country: Ashwini Upadhyay

Supreme Court lawyer and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, who organised the ‘Bharat Jodo Movement’ rally where inflammatory anti-Muslim slogans were allegedly raised on Sunday, said that the videos appearing on social media “fail our movement”.

Strongly disassociating himself from the crowd which raised slogans, he said, “If the videos are genuine, then they are made to fail our movement. In our event, we did not call any person who talks about dividing the country,” he said.

Sharing his opinion on the content of the videos, he asserted, “I have filed more than 100 public interest litigation and none of them are against or for any particular community. The movement is about united India and not dividing India”.

In videos shared by Mr. Upadhyay himself on social media, he is surrounded by a crowd chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. In another video he shared of the event, Mr. Upadhyay, wearing a saffron turban and scarf along with a rudraksha band on his hand, is joined by actor Gajendra Chauhan and people clad in saffron clothes.

The advocate, however, said he came for the event around 11 a.m. and left around noon as he realised the crowd was growing.

“It started raining heavily which also became a reason to leave,” he said, adding that those who chanted anti-Muslim slogans “probably did it later in the afternoon”.

Mr. Upadhyay has filed a complaint with Delhi Police demanding action against those who associated him with the raising of anti-Muslim slogans. “There are people who are sharing these videos in my name on social media. I don’t know these people, I haven’t met them and I hadn’t called them. To gain publicity, some people tend to share inflammatory videos,” he said, adding that the legitimacy of this video along with the time it was shot should be investigated.

“Strict action should be taken against those in the video if it’s real and if it’s not, then action should be taken against those who are sharing the video,” he said.

“On August 8, 1942, the Quit India Movement was launched... therefore, on August 8 this year, we started the Bharat Jodo Movement [Unite India Movement],” he said, adding that his fight was against “colonial-era laws”.

“This event was not political, social, or religious… it was to demand new laws instead of those laid down by the British,” he said.

Fear psychosis

Demanding action against the hate sloganeering, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s general secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi met senior police officers and submitted a complaint stating that “highly objectionable and threatening speech and slogans” were raised at the event. “It has created a fear psychosis among the Muslim community and peace-loving people across all communities”.

In the letter addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the organisation’s president Mahmood Madani wrote: “I would like to recall your statement when you joined as Commissioner of Delhi Police, you affirmed that communal harmony and fairness will be your top priority”. They also hoped that strict action will be taken against those calling for “massacring Muslims”.

“I am apprehensive about the situation in Delhi. Law and order is being put at risk by extremist groups once again and situation like the 2020 riots may occur if such people are not apprehended in time,” the letter stated.

The Delhi police have registered a FIR in connection with the incident.