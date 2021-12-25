Bharat Darshan Park to be unveiled today

The approved cost of the project was ₹14 crore, but estimated expenditure stood close to ₹10 crore

People in Delhi can catch a glimpse of the replicas of 21 monuments, including the likes of Taj Mahal, Victoria Memorial Hall and Mysore Palace, from across the country at the Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh, which is set to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Undertaken by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the project was constructed over a period of 22 months in an area spanning across 8.5 acres using 350 metric tonnes of waste material — old automobile parts, iron rods and electricity poles. A senior SDMC official said while the cost approved for the project was ₹14 crore, the estimated expenditure stood close to ₹10 crore.

“The opening of this park also comes as a good source of revenue for the SDMC. For adults, the ticket is priced at ₹100 during day hours, and ₹150 in the evenings, while the ticket prices for children below the age of 12 years stand at ₹50 and ₹75. The park will be closed on Mondays.”

Previously, the civic body had launched a similar project titled ‘Waste to Wonder Park’ at Sarai Kale Khan.

More on the way

Apart from the cost, the senior official added that 17 more replicas of Indian monuments will be added in the second phase of the project. He said the replicas will be of monuments that are lesser-known. Responding to the notion of the provision of a walking track, children’s play area and other public amenities at the park, the senior official said that these provisions will be a part of the project’s second phase.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, however, said that the amenities including the walking track and children’s play area are ready and there were no provisions for food and water currently available at the park.

String of delays

While construction of the Bharat Darshan Park started in 2020, a string of delays due to the pandemic had delayed its completion.

The 21 replicas include the likes of Qutub Minar, Char Minar, Konark Temple, Nalanda Stupa, Meenakshi Temple, Sanchi Stupa and Gol Gumbaz.

Previously, a controversy had erupted over the installation of a replica of the Golden Temple with Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee having dismantled the structure as it was against the beliefs of Sikhism. The senior SDMC official confirmed that no replica of the Golden Temple was among the 21 replicas present at the park. The Bharat Darshan Park will be open to the public starting December 26, the senior SDMC official said.