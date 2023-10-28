Bharadwaj seeks action against officials for stalling scheme for accident victims

October 28, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday sought the suspension of two senior officials for allegedly halting the government’s ‘Dilli Ke Farishtey’ scheme, under which the government pays the bills of road accident victims.

Mr. Bharadwaj said the scheme has become completely dysfunctional over the past year and that private hospitals have stopped treating accident victims as bills worth crores of rupees have not been cleared. He said the officials had stopped the scheme “so that [Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal could be defamed”.

The Delhi government launched the Farishtey scheme on February 15, 2018, to reward people who offer immediate assistance to road accident victims within the ‘golden hour’ and provide cashless treatment at the nearest private hospital. Around 23,000 such victims have been provided treatment under the scheme since its launch, according to the Delhi government.

The Health Minister has written to the Chief Minister seeking action against the two officials — Dr. Nutan Mundeja, who, till recently, served as the Director General of Health Services, and Dr. S.B. Deepak Kumar, Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare — for halting the scheme “that has played a crucial role in saving the lives of accident victims”.

He also recommended that the pending payments to the hospitals be cleared at the earliest.

In his letter to the CM, Mr. Bharadwaj said payments of 42 private hospitals which treated victims of road accidents under the scheme have not been cleared since December last year and that the total unpaid dues amount to ₹7.17 crore. Some hospitals haven’t received payments since July 2022, the communication also read.

“The payments from the Delhi government are pending. But we continue to accept road accident patients as there are directions by the court not to deny them admission and treatment,” a source at a major private hospital said. He did not, however, comment on whether free treatment was still being provided to the accident victims.

Dr. Sumit Ray, medical director of the Holy Family Hospital, said, “For our hospital, the payments under the Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme have been fairly regular. We haven’t faced significant delays. We are still admitting patients under the scheme.” The Farishtey scheme was being run under the Delhi Arogya Kosh programme.

Earlier this week, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had sought the suspension of Delhi Pollution Control Committee chairman Ashwani Kumar for stopping a study meant to find key sources of air pollution in the national capital.