Bharadwaj charges L-G with taking undue credit for cleaning Yamuna 

April 10, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday said Delhi residents will soon see a different Yamuna, as efforts to clean the river were on “mission mode”.

Mr. Saxena paid a visit to the supplementary drain at Wazirabad, which flows into the Yamuna, to inspect the sewage cleaning works.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Witnessed the ongoing works of sewer water cleaning in the Supplementary Drain on Outer Ring Road. Started after my last visit in June last year, Oxygenation & cleaning through plant flotillas and rotors ensures that the water going into Yamuna is cleaner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI, the L-G said a 22-km stretch of the Yamuna will be cleaned by June 30. “Najafgarh drain is being cleaned and 15-16 drains have also been fixed. We will clear the 22-km stretch of Yamuna in Delhi by [June 30]. The work of cleaning the filth on the banks of the Yamuna is also going on in mission mode.”

“We are not working for credit but to give clean Yamuna to the people. If a Minister wants to take credit for the work, I have no objection,” he said, in response to a question.

Later in the day, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the L-G of taking credit for the work done by the city government.

“We have seen in the past months that [Mr. Saxena] goes to the field to see the work done by the Delhi government and then shows it as if he has done it,” Mr. Bharadwaj said at a press conference.

“We never raised any objection to his visits, but today he is saying we can take credit if we want,” the AAP chief spokesperson added.

The Minister also listed out various initiatives started by the government since 2017 for cleaning the Yamuna.

“[The L-G’s] job should not be to visit the drains, but the police stations that come under his jurisdiction. There are 350 police stations in the city. He should visit them,” he added.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit out at Mr. Bharadwaj and said the L-G would not have taken up the task of cleaning the Yamuna if the AAP government had done anything to clean it.

“In the last eight years, the Arvind Kejriwal government had restricted the work of Yamuna cleaning only to announcements. And ₹6,800 crore provided by the Centre for Yamuna cleaning have also been lost to corruption,” he added.