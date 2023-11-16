Beyond the cold grey tones

November 16, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

Empty streets, Kalashnikov-toting Taliban everywhere, few women in blue burqas accompanied by harried-looking men—that’s what one expects to see in Akshay Seebaluck’s exhibition based on Afghanistan, which is going on at the Lalit Kala Akademi gallery.

But what visitors get to view instead are green paddy fields, minarets, scenes from the famous bird market in Kabul and village life. Each canvas is tinged with hope and promise.

Mauritian artist Seebaluck reached Afghanistan in September 2023 and began documenting the country, which was taken over by the Taliban again in 2021. The Indian-origin artist had to seek permission for documenting the country through his art, so he had to visit the office of the Ministry of Information And Culture, Afghanistan, for permission.

“I was surprised by their warmth. When a few officers of the Taliban asked me to draw their faces I asked, ‘Is it allowed? Isn’t it haram?’ They responded, ‘There are different kinds of Taliban. Not every one is radical,” recalls Seebaluck, who studied art at the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Khairagarh, Chhattisgarh.

His subsequent travels to seven provinces and cities in Afghanistan — including Ghazni, Herat, Bamiyan and Kabul — resulted in The Afghan Journal , which features 16 paintings depicting architecture, landscape, heritage and social life. While Seebaluck was in Afghanistan, he kept in touch with his teacher and art historian Johny ML and kept sending him photographs. “I was really curious to see what’s happening in Afghanistan. What came through in Seebaluck’s pictures was surprising. Once I knew he was coming to India, I decided to do a show of his works here,” says Johny, Editor, Lalit Kala Akademi, Contemporary & Publications.

Johny says that Seebaluck’s parents were not aware that their son had been to Afghanistan till the exhibition opened in India earlier this month.

“Contrary to the image of the country being unsafe and intolerant, I got to see a different side of Afghanistan. I saw American and European tourists. Of course, there are challenges but I did see normalcy returning in many places. The people were warm and welcoming. Complete strangers invited me home for food when they saw me sketching. While music is banned, I saw art galleries and exhibitions by artists,” says the artist.

Seebaluck has showcased his collection of artworks at the National Gallery of Kabul too. The paintings reflect the aspirations of the Afghans.

“Akshay has painted a rickety bus in Herat, which, to me, is a reflection of their hope that even if they don’t have the resources, they will somehow pull along. They are making huge canals and developing irrigation projects with whatever they have. There are no greys in Akshay’s works. You see paddy fields, bits of greenery, implying change and positivity,” says Johny.

Seebaluck does not make any direct references to the war but there are subtle implications in his works that show damaged historical places and broken domes of the minarets.

Explaining the artist’s style, Johny says that Seebaluck is not a complete naturalist. His works are figurative but bring in elements of expressionism. “It’s a mixture of realism with lot of graffiti and writings; he leaves space for the viewers to fill in. His paintings are not flat and the strokes are not straight, they appear broken. The brushwork is performative,” Johny adds.

( At Lalit Kala Akademi Gallery Number 4, Rabindra Bhavan, Ferozeshah Road till November 28, 10am to 6pm)

