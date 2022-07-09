Beware tech-savvy racketeers out to dupe jobseekers

Cloned websites, malicious links being used to lure unsuspecting victims

On March 23, this year, Bhupendra Singh, a team leader with a private company, received a WhatsApp message about an opening for a senior manager at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The message sought a small payment as a registration fee and provided a link to help pay the amount. Mr. Singh clicked on the link and paid the fee, only to end up losing over ₹19,000.

“The advertisement seemed genuine. The job I was working in at that time was not stable. I have a house to run. We live on rent in a single-room flat in Karol Bagh. I thought I could earn a better salary by getting that job,” Mr. Singh said.

He filed a case of fraud with the Delhi police on April 4 and is yet to get his money back.

Just like Mr. Singh, many job-seekers in the city get duped by fake job rackets every year, say senior police officers. According to them, 30% of all the complaints lodged with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal pertain to employment-related frauds. Mohit (name changed), 35, who worked as a marketing agent in a private bank, suffered the same fate in 2020 when he applied for a job at a private airline. He was cheated of nearly ₹20,000.

“I was desperately looking for a job online when I saw the advertisement on a job portal,” Mr. Mohit said.

Unlike Mr. Singh, Mr. Mohit did not lose money by clicking on a malicious link. He was a victim of a more elaborate job fraud.

After sharing his resume with the employers who had listed the job, Mr. Mohit was asked to appear for an online exam in August 2021.

Subsequently, he was told that his resume had been shortlisted and that he was required to write another online exam after paying a fee of ₹2,600.

This was followed by further demands of ₹6,125 for office uniform and ₹10,500 as his “salary account activation fee”.

‘Repeated demand’

“They kept asking for money on the pretext of completing various formalities and I believed them. Ultimately, I was told the vacancy had been closed due to some internal emergency. Soon after the caller went incommunicado,” Mr. Mohit said.

He too hasn’t got his money back despite all the accused in the case being arrested.

“I come from a middle-class family. I aspired to earn more. But this incident has set me back financially and impacted me psychologically,” Mr. Mohit said.

Modus operandi

Senior police officers say people running these rackets are mostly “amateur criminals” who set up makeshift call centres mostly in Pitampura and Dwarka.

“Such fake job rackets source mobile numbers of aspirants and job seekers from job portals and start making calls and sending texts to them about attractive employment opportunities. Then they send the victims links which take them to authentic-looking but cloned websites,” said a senior police officer.

“Those heading these rackets also put out ads in newspapers and on various websites, asking candidates to apply on these cloned websites,” the officer added.

Designers roped in

“Web designers are paid to design genuine-looking websites of companies and create Google forms and written exams, in order to make the recruitment process seem authentic,” the officer said.

Yash Kalal, 22, who was preparing for the Rajasthan Administrative Service exams in Udaipur, came across one such newspaper advertisement last year, which offered a job in a telecom company at an attractive salary.

Duped of ₹40,000

After Mr. Kalal applied for the job one person got in touch with him through WhatsApp and asked him for ₹40,000 as an examination fee.

“After I made the online payment, they stopped responding to my calls. I lost my money and the hope of getting a job. Now I am preparing for IAS exams again,” Mr. Kalal said.

The senior officer said that police had often come across cases where the employees hired by the accused persons to call the victims or send them messages regarding the job offers were not aware of being part of a fake job racket.