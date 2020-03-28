Beware of clicking on unverified links: police

The police have told the public to be aware of clicking on any unverified weblinks while searching for information related to COVID-19 on the Internet.

“We have cautioned people against opening suspicious emails and clicking on unverified links related to COVID-19 being circulated on social media platforms,” said a police officer.

In a tweet, the West district police said that cyber criminals are capitalising on the fear among people regarding the virus outbreak.

As per the tweet, the scammers create fraudulent social media accounts claiming to sell and deliver medical products. The victims are asked to pay via bank transfers. “A fraudster, pretending to be a relative currently being treated at hospital for COVID-19, calls the victim and asks them to pay for the cost of the medical treatment,” the tweet stated.

The fraudsters send emails related to the pandemic, claiming to be health authorities, with the aim of tricking victims into connecting to a specific webpage and to login with their real email address and password. Scammers then use their credentials to access sensitive information and potentially to steal their money, the police said.

The police have asked people to avoid opening suspicious emails and clicking on unverified links related to COVID-circulated on the social media.

‘Use strong password’

Use strong passwords and multi-level authentication option for social media and banking activities. Educate your family, especially your children, about how to stay safe online.

If you become a victim, please alert the police immediately, they added.