Between a rock and a hard place, Delhi’s e-rickshaws

Traffic policemen describe them as “havoc”, but its drivers tell a different story

Since they were introduced to the streets of the Capital back in 2012, e-rickshaws have become the crucial mode of transport for last-mile connectivity here. However, for the Delhi Traffic Police, which has been cracking down on these vehicles, e-rickshaws are “havoc on the streets”.

The e-rickshaw drivers in Delhi earn anywhere between ₹300 to ₹400 a day, costing commuters around ₹10 or less for a trip. Most e-rickshaws ply around bus stands and metro stations.

According to the traffic rules, e-rickshaws are supposed to follow a seating capacity of four persons, excluding the driver. Officials also said that the vehicles should be registered as transport vehicles, which are granted contract carriage permits. The registration certificate for the vehicle is valid for five years, whereas the fitness certificate has to be renewed every year.

Data on challans

According to data available with the Delhi Traffic Police, more than 61,000 challans have been issued to e-rickshaws under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for several traffic violations such as improper parking, permit violation, dangerous driving, among others.

Similarly in 2020, 24,645 challans were issued to e-rickshaws while in 2019, before the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 160,534 challans were issued against the vehicles.

The data further shows that violation of restrictions, when e-rickshaw drivers are found to be operating beyond their permitted area, constituted the most challaned traffic offence last year, with 27,662 challans issued to e-rickshaw drivers. In both 2019 and 2020, improper parking constituted the most challaned traffic offence.

An e-rickshaw driver, Parvez Alam (52), who was challaned for violation of restrictions claimed these challans were often arbitrary in nature. “Once I was taking some passengers towards Red Fort but police suddenly made it a No-Entry zone that day and fined me for driving in the area...we won’t get any passengers if most areas are out of bounds”.

Bone of contention

Explaining the huge number of violation of restrictions challans issued in 2021, a senior police officer said: “The notification regarding what constitutes the permitted area keeps changing due to which most e-rickshaw drivers are unaware of the rules and end up violating the rule”.

The police officers said that the massive increase in the number of e-rickshaws has proved to be a bane for the commuters, given the rise in traffic violations and the safety hazard they pose due to heightened competition.

“Even though the e-rickshaw is a convenient mode of transport, most of its drivers drive rashly and operate in areas where e-rickshaws are prohibited…they park their vehicles anywhere and illegally occupy spaces, thus causing accidents,” an officer said.

The officer added that often e-rickshaw drivers do not register their vehicles with the Delhi Transport Department nor do many renew their vehicle registration.

Regulating e-rickshaws

“We have been carrying out concerted drives to identify unregistered e-rickshaws and impound them according to rules…the issue of e-rickshaws wreaking havoc on the city’s roads has been a persistent issue,” the officer further added.

Outside Jama Masjid Metro Station, an e-rickshaw driver, Mohammad Zakir, 65, alleged that the police often wrongly fines e-rickshaw drivers.

“I only earn somewhere around ₹300 on a good day so I find it difficult to pay up the challan…if I don’t pay them (police), they will impound my vehicle which I have to then get released from the court…,” Alam added. “After COVID-19, our earnings have dwindled and the arbitrary challans further break our back,” Alam added.