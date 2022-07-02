Benito Juarez Underpass inaugurated, to cut travel time from Delhi to Gurugram

‘It will reduce vehicular footfall at the Dhaula Kuan intersection by 25%’

The Benito Juarez Underpass, which was inaugurated near Moti Bagh in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

‘It will reduce vehicular footfall at the Dhaula Kuan intersection by 25%’

The commute time between the Capital and Gurugram will now get shorter for lakhs of drivers, with the opening of the Benito Juarez Marg Underpass here on Saturday.

Built at a cost of ₹143.78 crore, the 1200-metre long two-lane Benito Juarez Marg Underpass was inaugurated by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Manish Sisodia.

The underpass, Mr. Sisodia said, was an important step towards decongesting city roads, tackling the issue of pollution and positively impact two to three lakh daily commuters.

The government said it is the first underpass of its kind in Delhi — in a Y-shape so as to allow commuters from both sides — and is expected to reduce vehicular footfall at the Dhaula Kuan intersection by 25%.

‘Engineering marvel’

“The Benito Juarez Marg underpass is a marvel of engineering and will help us provide a pleasant and safer travel experience to the commuters,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“Dhaula Kuan, the road leading to the airport and Sardar Patel Marg witness huge traffic during morning and evening peak hours and this underpass project was aimed at solving this problem. Lakhs of commuters moving between Gurgaon and Delhi will benefit from this everyday,” he added.

According to the government, commuters taking the route daily are expected to register a reduction in fuel consumption in the range of ₹1,000 to Rs. 5,000.

The newly inaugurated underpass is replete with wall paintings and artwork, a road hump design to prevent water logging and LED lights. A 670-metre skywalk connecting the two sides of the underpass on San Martín road and Benito Juárez route is also part of the project.