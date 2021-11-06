Bengaluru man held for cheating businessman of ₹10 crore

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping a businessman of over ₹10 crore on the pretext of selling radioactive material, the police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Atheeq Ahmad, a resident of Bengaluru.

According to the police, complainant Sanjay Taneja, who runs a paint and hardware shop in east of Kailash, said a gang of 22 people, including Mr. Ahmad, had cheated him of ₹10.63 crore between March 2016 and September 2018 to facilitate the sale of the radioactive material, which was purportedly approved by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) R.K. Singh said the victim, through this deal, was assured of a profit of ₹500 crore.

“The money was taken through bank transfers, cheques and cash. The bank statements were analysed and it was found that the money had gone into the account of M/s Barclays Metal World. This was shown as a U.K.-based foreign company and a prospective buyer of radioactive material,” the officer said.

The accused continued to delay the sale on the guise of testing the material and kept on receiving money from the complainant towards its maintenance in various companies run by them like M/s Devyani Groups, M/s Jaipur Gems, Anjneya Sewa Samiti, and M/s Barclays Metal World, the police said.

On verification, M/s Barclays Metal World was found to be a single proprietorship dealing in ‘metal scrap’ and was owned by Mr. Ahmad.

The police said that one accused Bhawani Singh Shekhawat had already been arrested and that further investigation was under way to nab the other accused.