Bengal tiger dies in Delhi zoo

A 15-year-old male Bengal tiger, ‘B-2’, died at the National Zoological Park, also known as the Delhi zoo, on Thursday morning, according to zoo officials.

The Director of the zoo, Ramesh Pandey, said that the tiger, also known as Bittu, was suffering from kidney ailment since July and was under treatment.

“In July, during an inspection, it was found that the tiger’s creatinine levels were high and since then he was under treatment by experts from Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly. We had given the tiger fluid therapy, special food and he was under intensive care. His condition had not been good since the past few days and he died at 9.25 a.m. on Thursday,” Mr. Pandey said.

The zoo now has a pair of Bengal tigers, which was acquired on Wednesday from the Kanpur zoo under ‘Conservation Breeding Programme’. Also, there are three pairs of white tigers.

The tiger’s autopsy has been done and viscera samples have been sent to the IVRI for further examination.