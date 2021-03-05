Beneficiaries turn up without prior registration

GURUGRAM

05 March 2021 00:42 IST

Waiting hours increase due to crowding

Long waiting hours marked the third day of inoculation for people aged 60 and above and those between 45-59 of age with co-morbidities on Thursday. An unexpected large number of people turned up at many vaccination centres in Gurugram without prior online registration.

Initially, the staffers faced difficulty in handing the crowd but the situation was brought under control later.

As per the district health department figures, 3,955 people, including 2,780 above 60 years, got the vaccine at more than 50 centres across the city at primary and community health centres and private hospitals. However, only 223 people in the 45-59 age bracket with co-morbidities turned up for the vaccination. Those vaccinated also included 526 healthcare workers and 426 front-line workers. It included 404 healthcare workers and three front-line workers receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

