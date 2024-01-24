Begin de-sealing of shops, Delhi Mayor tells MCD Commissioner

January 24, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday lashed out at Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, accusing him of stalling the process of de-sealing of shops at several local shopping centres despite the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House passing two resolutions in this regard recently.

In a letter to the officer, she asked him to immediately carry out the orders.

The Mayor told reporters that the officer had caused the delay in de-sealing of shops as the “powers to execute the policies and proposals passed in the MCD House lie with him”.

“Through a letter, I have given clear instructions to de-seal the shops,” Ms. Oberoi said.

The MCD’s administrative wing did not respond to the allegations levelled by the Mayor.

The Mayor’s remarks have come four days after Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi and Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj levelled similar allegations against the MCD Commissioner.

Officials vs. councillors

The MCD had in 2017-18 sealed shops at several shopping centres, including those in Defence Colony, Green Park, and Hauz Khas, on the directions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

The committee had found that residential properties were being used for commercial purposes without paying conversion charges. In October 2022, the apex court constituted a judicial committee to deal with the challenges to the orders passed by the monitoring committee.

In December last year, the judicial committee passed an order on de-sealing and allowed basements to be used for storage and commercial activities, albeit with certain caveats.

The order of the judicial committee led to friction between officials and the councillors.

While the AAP-led House has passed two resolutions to de-seal the shops and provide relief to the traders, the MCD’s executive wing has gone to the Supreme Court against the judicial committee’s order, arguing that the de-sealing exercise will result in the loss of revenue to the civic body.

‘Wrong to blame him’

Meanwhile, the BJP said the Mayor is erroneously blaming the MCD Commissioner for the delay in carrying out the drive as the civic body doesn’t require orders from him.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the civic body has been avoiding the de-sealing of shops as it would have to refund shopkeepers the amount it has collected from them as conversion and licence charges over the years.