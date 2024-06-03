GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Before returning to Tihar Jail, CM says exit poll surveys fake, counting agents must stay alert

AAP chief asks Oppn. workers to remain at counting centres till final round to prevent manipulation in results, match VVPATs with EVMs; ‘fake exit polls intended to pressure poll officers ahead of results, quell RSS’s ire against Modi, Shah’  

Published - June 03, 2024 01:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders during a visit to Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders during a visit to Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the exit polls that predicted a thumping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha poll were fake and that the surveys had been released to demoralise workers of Opposition parties ahead of the counting of votes.

Before returning to Tihar Jail after the expiration of his 21-day interim bail, the Chief Minister urged counting agents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidates to stay alert, alleging that the pollsters had released the fake numbers on the “instructions from the top”.

“These exit polls are nothing but mind games to drive you into depression,” Mr. Kejriwal said, addressing AAP workers at the party headquarters.

‘Check for discrepancy’

“You must remain there [at the counting centres] till the final counting is done to prevent any chances of manipulation in the election results. Five per cent of the VVPATs are matched with EVMs. If there is any discrepancy, we can expose their EVM scam,” he added.

The exit polls, released on Saturday evening after the conclusion of the polling for the seventh and the last phase of the general election, predicted a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a decisive victory for the NDA.

Apart from Mr. Kejriwal, several leaders of the INDIA bloc have dismissed the predictions, claiming that the Opposition was set to form the next government at the Centre with at least 295 seats.

Attacking the BJP over the predictions, the AAP chief said several “theories” about why the surveys indicated such a landslide victory for the NDA are doing rounds. 

“One of the theories is that their friends have invested money in the share market and if the market goes up as soon as it opens [on Monday], they can withdraw funds and earn a huge amount of money,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“According to the second theory, the exit poll numbers could have been manipulated to influence the poll outcome by putting pressure on election officers [on the day of counting].” 

“The third theory says the predictions aim at preventing a rebellion against Prime Minister Modi and [Home Minister] Amit Shah in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before the declaration of the results,” the Chief Minister added.

Related Topics

Delhi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.