‘Bed preparation by govt. 25% less than requirement during 2nd wave’

NITI Aayog member says third wave ‘possible’ by Sept., Oct.

Dr. V.K. Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, has informed the Delhi government that the number of beds the government is preparing for a possible third wave is around 25% less than the requirement during the second wave, according to a document seen by The Hindu.

“Referring to the capacity of 37,000 beds with 12,000 ICU beds, Dr. Paul said this capacity would be able to take only 850 cases per million per day whereas last time Delhi had above 1,100 cases per million per day and as such it is about 25% below that level. He suggested fine-tuning of it,” read the document about a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier this month.

Also, Professor Balram Bhargava, DG, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said during the meeting that a high-level committee should be set up to “improve health infrastructure in district hospitals” and it should reach the level of private sector hospitals.

The Commissioner of Police said at the meeting that guards should be deployed at wine shops as “customers do not follow COVID appropriate behaviour”. “On public transport, CP said that DMRC should be directed to open more gates as passengers waiting in lines spill over to the roads. Frequencies of metro and DTC should also be increased. Sarojini Nagar, Sadh Nagar and Gandhi Dham markets need to be regulated,” the document said. Officials also praised the Delhi government’s various efforts to prepare for a possible third wave.

Experts were not of the same opinion on when a possible third wave could hit the city. “Guleria, Director, AIIMS said he could only hazard a guess as a third wave could arrive any time between August and December. He suggested that planning for the same be made from September-October but again stated that it remained a difficult guess,” the document said.

But Dr. Paul said the third wave is “possible” by September and October and advised a focused vaccination drive for 45+ population. “He stated that in any possible third wave, mortality rate will be low unless the virus changes. The rogue virus can come up and we have to prepare for it. He also referred to the need for a high-quality serosurvey,” it read.

Schools reopening

Senior officials at the meeting were of the view that schools can’t remain shut and recommended a serological survey among children.

“Sujit Kumar Singh agreed with Dr. Paul and observed that students could not be kept away from the schools. Health advisory such as temperature screening etc. may also be issued and Sero-survey among children may also be conducted to know their exposure. He advised forming of an expert group in this regard,” the document said.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that by the next DDMA meeting all SOPs would be readied and by September 1, the reopening of schools could be considered.