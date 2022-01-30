Beating the Retreat: drones, new tunes enthral viewers

The event celebrated 75 years of India’s Independence

The annual Beating the Retreat ceremony witnessed a series of firsts at Vijay Chowk on Saturday.

The event celebrated 75 years of India’s Independence through a series of projection mapping over the walls of the North and South Blocks, while 1,000 drones flew over the historic venue, dotting the sky with multiple colours.

With buglers heralding the arrival of President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ram Nath Kovind at the venue, the ceremony kicked off with unfurling of the Tricolour and the massed bands playing the ‘Veer Sainik’ tune.

A total of 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers enthralled the audience at the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff General M.M. Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Marshal V.R. Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.

Commander Vijay Charles D’Cruz was the principal conductor at this year’s ceremony during which the atmosphere was filled with foot-tapping tunes performed by the Pipes and Drums band, followed by bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces.

Row over dropped hymn

New tunes were also added to this year’s BRT ceremony, including ‘Kerala’, ‘Hind ki Sena’ and ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’. Written by Kavi Pradeep, ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ was added as a replacement to the popular 19th century hymn ‘Abide With Me’ — not played for the first time in over seven decades, a move which was widely criticised by Opposition leaders.

Spectacular drone show

Illuminating the sky with colours and music in synchrony, the drone show, conceptualised under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, left the audience in awe. It was organised by a startup — Botlab Dynamics — and supported by IIT-Delhi’s Department of Science and Technology.

A century-old military tradition, the Beating the Retreat ceremony dates back to when troops would disengage from the battle at sunset when buglers sounded the retreat. Saturday’s ceremony marked the end of India’s 73rd Republic Day celebrations that started on January 23.