‘Be ready to sacrifice everything for country’

Kejriwal tells AAP workers not to be driven by posts, tickets

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday told party volunteers not to desire any post, and work for the people and the country.

“Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar are our chief ideologists and we walk the path shown by them. Bhagat Singh, at a young age, did make the supreme sacrifice for the country... Like Bhagat Singh, each of our volunteers should be ready to make the supreme sacrifice,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a video address. Mr. Kejriwal said that a new national council had been elected and welcomed the members.

He said the AAP was formed to serve the people and make sacrifices. “To all new members of the National Council, I want to say that one thought should be there in your mind: ‘How can I serve the community and the country, and if needed, be ready to sacrifice everything for the country’,” he said.

“Don’t desire any post in the AAP. Your happiness should come from work... Work in such a way that Arvindji will come to you and say: ‘I have seen your work or heard about your work and please take this post or fight election on this ticket’,” he added. He said the party workers should give up any greed or desire for posts.

“I don’t want a time to come when people will look at us and say, ‘They have become like the BJP or the Congress’,” the AAP chief said.

He claimed that after seeing the AAP run a successful government in Delhi, people look at their work and say that AAP is the only hope. He said that the AAP has come to change the politics of ‘Satta Se Paisa aur Paise se Satta’.

“When plasma therapy came, the world’s first plasma bank was opened in Delhi in ILBS Hospital and the second one was opened in Lok Nayak Hospital. Delhi gave home isolation technique to the whole world,” Mr. Kejriwal claimed.

“In Delhi, we honoured the sacrifice of all the COVID-19 warriors by giving their families a ‘Sahayta Raashi’ of ₹1 crore. A lot of such efforts were implemented for the first time in Delhi,” he added.