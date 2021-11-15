Be ready to implement ‘emergency measures’, air quality management commission tells States

New Delhi

15 November 2021 02:10 IST

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Sunday directed the States and the agencies concerned to be in a complete readiness for implementing the ‘emergency measures’ listed under the Graded Response Action Plan. It also advised the Governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to consider the restrictions in their respective NCR districts as implemented by the Delhi Government like closure of schools. The advisory followed a meeting by the CAQM held in the wake of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM in a statement said that the adverse air quality in the Delhi-NCR is a combined result of stubble burning, vehicular pollution, pollution after Deepavali, dip in temperature, and other local factors. The air quality was also impacted by a dust storm moving in from the south-westerly direction of the Thar desert, which further amplified the PM2.5/PM10 levels significantly, it said.

The commission said it has identified five factors that are contributing to the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR. The measures, it suggested, are to control stubble burning, reduce dust from construction and demolition activities, check dust from roads and open areas, and cut down on vehicular and industry pollution.

The CAQM said it has “pulled out all the stops in the battle against air pollution” and has regularly conducted meetings with the State Governments and other agencies concerned in NCR to take stock of their efforts made in this regard. “The CAQM is of the view that there is a vital need for regular assessments by senior level management in the State Governments and the agencies concerned so as to be well aware of the visible impact of the efforts on ground towards improvement of air quality in Delhi-NCR,” it said.