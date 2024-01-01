Be ready to go to jail for people’s welfare: Kejriwal to cadres

January 01, 2024 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asserted that his outfit has gained people’s trust due to its work-centric approach and their members should be ready to go to jail if they have chosen the path leading up to the welfare of people.

He also exhorted the party workers to get ready for the Lok Sabha poll and build the party’s base across the country, while asserting that AAP’s next main target will be to form the government in Haryana, where the Assembly poll is scheduled to be held around October next year.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi Chief Minister, said this while chairing the National Executive and 12th National Council meetings of the party, which were held virtually.

Seat-sharing

Mr. Kejriwal also reminded members of his party that AAP is a part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc and it should contest well on the seats it gets according to the seat-sharing arrangement among alliance partners.

“Volunteers of the party from the States where AAP isn’t contesting the Lok Sabha election will come and help at the places where it is in the fray. After the Lok Sabha election, the Haryana Assembly poll is the most important for us,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said there are over 1,300 political parties in India but it is only AAP leaders who have been put in jail.

“We have chosen the path for the welfare of people. Hence, we will have to go to jail. If you give good education to children, you will have to go to jail; if you provide free treatment to the poor, you will have to go to jail,” he said.

“If you are prepared to go to jail, then continue on the path of providing good education to children and free treatment to the poor.” he asserted.

Mr. Kejriwal also claimed that people have reposed faith in his party as they have accomplished the tasks that could not be done by other parties since the country’s Independence.

“We started talking about education, health, electricity, inflation and employment, which no other party had ever done. For the first time, people got a real alternative to these parties and started liking the politics of work,” Mr. Kejriwal said.