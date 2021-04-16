Delhi

Be more conservative, considerate in filing applications when judges, staff down with COVID: Delhi HC

A view of the Delhi High Court. File.  

A Delhi High Court judge on Friday said lawyers "need to be a bit more conservative" while filing applications in the prevailing situation where several judges and staff of the high court are down with COVID-19.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said filing of applications for urgent hearing when there was no urgency in a matter was not fair to the judges or the registry staff.

"Please be a bit more considerate towards the judges and the staff of the high court which is facing a trying time with so many people being down with COVID," the judge said.

The judge's remarks came while hearing a matter in which an application was filed for urgent hearing though there was no urgency in it.

