‘Be less rigid towards Mayors’

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be less rigid towards the Mayors of the three municipal corporations sitting outside his residence on a dharna for the last six days.

‘Clear dues’

Mr. Kejriwal, he also said, should also ensure the payment of dues amounting to ₹13,000 crore to the municipal corporations so that payment of the salaries of Corona warriors, such as health workers, teachers, sanitation workers and other employees of the civic bodies can be done.

“The three Mayors and senior Councillors of the municipal corporations have been sitting outside the residence of the Chief Minister in this winter season for the last six days, but he did not consider it necessary to meet these leaders,” he said.

“On the contrary, AAP party leader Durgesh Pathak is threatening to kill the Mayors in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia...it is condemnable,” he also alleged.