Be constantly vigilant against COVID-19: L-G

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Friday emphasised on the need to keep the guard up against COVID-19 and to make the vaccination drive more inclusive, especially for those with no access to digital platforms, at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) here.
Mr. Baijal chaired the 18th meeting of the DDMA to review COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior government officials, at Raj Niwas.
Appreciates efforts
While appreciating the efforts made by all the agencies concerned in effective controlling of COVID-19 in Delhi, Mr. Baijal emphasised the need to continue the vigilance without lowering guard and ensuring strict enforcement of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.
“As advised by experts, it was decided to continue with the existing strategy of cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing,” the L-G tweeted.
“Stressed upon the need to make vaccine coverage more inclusive and equitous by way of greater outreach and focused IEC campaign, with special emphasis on marginalised/poor sections without access to digital platform,” he also tweeted.
