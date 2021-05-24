BCom student arrested in Remdesivir cheating case

Efforts on to arrest another accused

A 20-year-old student was arrested for allegedly cheating a man of ₹36,000 on the pretext of providing him Remdesivir injection required for treatment of COVID-19 patients, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Sagar Chaurasia, resident of West Patel Nagar and is a BCom final-year student.

Money transfer

The police said that they received a complaint from a Dabri resident stating that he was in need of Remdesivir injection for a relative and got in touch with Ajay through social media. The accused promised to deliver the said drug for ₹36,000 and was asked to transfer ₹18,000 in his bank account as advance and then another ₹18,000. After the money was transferred, the phone was switched off.

During investigation, the bank account and call detail records of the alleged mobile were analysed following which accused Sagar Chaurasia was arrested.

During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he used to act on one Akram Khan’s orders. He said Khan used to introduce himself as Ajay to people on social media and cheated several in the pretext of providing loan. Taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, he started cheating people on the pretext of providing them Remdesivir injection and oxygen cylinders, Mr. Meena said.

The police said that efforts are being made to arrest Khan.