BBC documentary: DU moves HC against order setting aside debarment of NSUI leader

High Court had earlier observed that the decision to debar him from taking exams for a year was taken in violation of the principle of natural justice

July 15, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Policemen and security guards of Delhi University escort a protesting student out of the campus in New Delhi in January. Tensions escalated in the university after a student group said it planned to screen a documentary that examines Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 anti-Muslim riots.

Policemen and security guards of Delhi University escort a protesting student out of the campus in New Delhi in January. Tensions escalated in the university after a student group said it planned to screen a documentary that examines Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 anti-Muslim riots. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi University on Friday moved the High Court against an order setting aside the debarment of a PhD scholar and Congress student wing leader from taking examinations for a year over his alleged involvement in organising a screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Najmi Waziri issued notice to Lokesh Chugh, national secretary of National Student Union of India (NSUI), on the appeal filed by the university against the order passed by a single-judge Bench of the High Court on April 27. The High Court had then observed that the decision was taken in violation of the principle of natural justice, and “reasons are necessary to be assigned by the administrative authority” in the order.

The Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary —India: The Modi Question — which was described by the Ministry of External Affairs as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. The DU registrar had issued Mr. Chugh a memorandum in March under which he was not allowed to take part in “any university or college or departmental examination for a year”.

Mr. Chugh had approached the High Court challenging the university’s decision. The DU had earlier told the court that the NSUI leader indulged in “gross indiscipline” which tarnished the image of a premier educational institution.

The court will hear the case again on September 14.

