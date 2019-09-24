BBA student found dead in university room

A final-year student of Bachelor of Business Administration died by suicide in Haryana’s Sonipat on Monday.

After the student, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, did not pick up his parents’ calls, the parents informed officials of his university. They went to check on him to find him hanging in his room.

He was staying alone as his roommates had gone home over the weekend.

The police received a call from the university’s security in-charge around 1 p.m. following which policemen accompanied with a forensics team reached the spot. The police also said that the preliminary investigation suggested that the student was upset.

A statement issued by the university’s communication director said a three-day mourning would be observed on the campus.

“With extreme grief, we wish to announce that a third-year B.B.A (Honours) student died by suicide. His parents and the police have been duly informed. We are deeply shocked and saddened that a young life has ended in this tragic manner. Our deepest condolences are with his classmates, friends, teachers, parents. JGU is observing a three-day mourning on the campus. There will be no social events or entertainment on the campus during 23-25 September 2019,” said a statement issued by the communication director.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health: 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7.30 p.m.)