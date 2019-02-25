Bawaria gang member wanted in dacoities held

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a Bawaria gang member wanted in a string of cases, including dacoity and murder, across the State, officials said here on Sunday.

Rajkishor Bahelia alias Kaale Pradhan (55), was held around 11.30 p.m. in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad by the Noida unit of the STF, the officials said.

Bahelia, carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest, was most recently wanted in sensational cases of dacoities in Lucknow, Barabanki and his home district Farrukhabad, a senior official said.

“Our field unit was constantly tracking him since the dacoities. On the basis of a reliable input that he would be coming to Mopura in Ghaziabad to meet somebody on Saturday, we planned an operation and trapped him,” DSP, STF, Rajkumar Mishra said.

A firearm, some ammunition and five kg of drugs were seized from his possession , he said. “During interrogation, Bahelia told the STF about his involvement in nearly two dozen cases of dacoities,” he said.