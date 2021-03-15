Batla House encounter | Delhi court awards death penalty to Ariz Khan for killing inspector

New Delhi

15 March 2021 18:21 IST

The court had said on March 8 that it was "duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused murder of police official and fired gunshot on the police official".

A Delhi court Monday awarded death penalty to Ariz Khan for the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the 2008 Batla House encounter case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav also imposed a total fine of ₹11 lakh against Ariz in the case. The court said ₹10 lakh should be immediately released to the family members of Sharma. Police sought death penalty for Ariz, allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, saying it was not just any killing but a murder of a law enforcement officer who was a defender of justice.

Additional Public Prosecutor A.T. Ansari, appearing for the police, said the case attracts exemplary punishment, which is capital punishment.

Advocate M.S. Khan, appearing for Ariz, opposed the death penalty and said the incident was not premeditated.

Inspector Sharma of the special cell was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi.

The trial court had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed in July 2013 to life imprisonment in connection with the case. His appeal against the verdict has been pending in the high court.

Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was declared proclaimed offender. He was arrested on February 14, 2018, and faced the trial.