Batla House encounter: court convicts ‘IM operative’

New Delhi

09 March 2021 01:39 IST

Ariz Khan held guilty of murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma

A Delhi court on Monday convicted Ariz Khan, allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), for the murder of Delhi police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in a case related to the 2008 Batla House encounter.

Sentencing on March 15

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said it was “duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused murder of police official and fired gunshot on the police official”. The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on March 15.

The Special Cell of Delhi police had arrested Khan along the India-Nepal border on February 13, 2018 after about a decade of search.

Two suspected IM operatives were killed and two were arrested when a Special Cell team raided a hideout of bomb blasts suspects at Batla House on September 19, 2008. Khan and another alleged IM operative, Shehzad, were present at the hideout but managed to escape. Inspector Sharma, who had led the team, was killed in the encounter. The incident took place a week after five serial blasts hit Delhi on September 13, 2008, killing at least 30 people and injuring over 100.

Khan was also convicted under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his official duty), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and under section 27 (punishment for using arms) of the Arms Act.