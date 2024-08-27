Batenge to katenge’: U.P. CM invokes Bangladesh unrest; spreading fear, says Akhilesh

The ongoing strife in Bangladesh made an entry into Uttar Pradesh politics on Monday as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the virtues of unity by avoiding the mistakes made in the neighbouring country.

Slamming the Opposition parties for being silent on the attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh, Mr. Adityanath accused them of indulging in appeasement politics. Responding to the charge, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the Chief Minister of spreading fear and nursing prime ministerial ambitions.

Addressing a public meeting in Agra on Monday, Mr. Adityanath said, “Aap dekh rahe hain Bangladesh mein kya ho raha hai? Wo galatiyan yahan nahi honi chahiye. Batenge toh katenge! Ek rahenge toh nek rahenge, surakshit rahenge aur samriddhi ki parakashtha ko pahuchenge (Are you seeing what is happening in Bangladesh? Those mistakes should not take place here. Divided, we will be slaughtered. If we remain united, we will be secure and reach the pinnacle of prosperity).”

Mr. Yadav said the statement reflected Mr. Adityanath’s prime ministerial ambitions. He said relations with a foreign country come under the domain of the Centre and the PM. “This is not the first time that the Chief Minister has spoken on these lines. We know he wants to be the PM. I wish his colleagues in Delhi would make him understand not to meddle in the matters of Delhi.” the SP chief said. Later, in a post on X, Mr. Yadav said the job of the responsible is to protect people from fear, not to spread it. “If these are someone’s personal views, they are wrong. And if they are the views of a political party, they are even more abominable,” he added.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused Mr. Adityanath of delivering hate speeches against Muslims and said under the Chief Minister’s watch, Muslim homes were being demolished with bulldozers.

Assembly bypolls

The CM’s remark assumes significance as it comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly bypolls on 10 seats. After the poor performance in the Lok Sabha poll, the bypolls are expected to be a litmus test for the BJP as they will set the tone for 2027. Political observers said that bringing Bangladesh into the Brij region seemed like a studied move as the CM, while participating in Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura on Sunday, described Sanatana Dharma as the foremost religion on earth and went on to flay the Opposition for being silent on the happenings in Bangladesh. On his 36th visit to Mathura as CM, he accused them of raising the Palestine issue to serve the interests of their vote bank. “For us, the nation comes first while for them politics is paramount,” he said.

