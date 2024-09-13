Basement deaths: Delhi HC asks CBI to tell reason behind waterlogging 

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report explaining the reason behind the severe waterlogging in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 when three Civil Services aspirants drowned in a flooded basement of a coaching centre.

“What was the reason on that day? Delhi has witnessed heavy downpours. Why so much waterlogging on that day? Was it the rain or something else?” asked Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma. The court told the agency that it was probing a “very important case” and asked it if other buildings near the coaching centre were also flooded.

The court passed the direction while reserving its order on the bail pleas of basement co-owners Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh.

The accused had moved the High Court last month for bail on the ground that they are merely the owners of the basement, which was let out on a rental basis to Rau’s IAS Study Circle, therefore, they had no role whatsoever in the unfortunate event.

The CBI opposed their bail plea saying the investigation was at the initial stage and no relief should be given until independent witnesses are examined as they may be influenced.

The CBI counsel also said a chargesheet is expected to be filed in 10 days against the accused.

The counsel for the accused stressed that the stormwater drain on the road was not functional and despite allegations of misconduct, the CBI is yet to take action against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees.

Earlier on August 23, a trial court had rejected the bail applications of the basement co-owners and said it was not necessary that the exact happening or precise incident must be in the knowledge of the offender to invoke the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.