Bars in the Capital cheer again

New Delhi

09 September 2020 23:41 IST

With low footfall and lack of clarity on the trial run, owners remain cautious

Restaurants and bars in Delhi started serving liquor to customers once again on Wednesday, following a Delhi government order permitting the activity.

While arrangements to ensure social distancing were ensured, business owners remained cautious over the way forward given low footfall and a lack of clarity on the extension of the current trial run, which will last till September 30.

With government guidelines limiting the number of customers allowed to half the capacity of the restaurant, Rahul Singh, owner of the Beer Cafe chain of restaurants, said that business was likely to be proportionately effected. “A clearer idea will emerge only in a few weeks’ time,” he added.

Focus on rebooting

In the meantime, Mr. Singh said that the focus was on rebooting. “There are 150 things in our checklist,” he said, including retraining staff, medical tests, ensuring safety equipment, negotiating rent, servicing equipment, throwing out expired beer, buying new stock, among other aspects.

Apart from the number of customers, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also directed that no customer will be served who are standing, and that preventive measures for deadly COVID-19 should be displayed prominently at the bars.

Need for rebates

Among issues restaurants are batting for, Thomas Fenn, co-founder of the Mahabelly, stressed on the need for rebates on excise licence fees and fees on alcohol stock already purchased.

Fees for licence is paid on an annual basis but since no alcohol has been served in the months of the lockdown, a rebate is justified, he said.

Additionally, a fee was paid on alcohol stocks at the time of purchase under the assumption that they would be sold, he said, arguing that there must be a rebate on this too. Mr. Fenn added that there was a need for more clarity from the government regarding the basis on which the trial run would be extended or not, in order to make various business decisions such as restocking.

Abhishek Patel, manager at restrobar Limitless, said that sanitising machines were also being set up everywhere. With low footfall on Day 1, Mr. Patel said that they would have to wait and see if the pace picks up.

With regard to concerns about social distancing being hard to follow, especially in the case of inebriated people, Mr. Patel said that regular measures such as cutting people off at an appropriate time would be followed.

However, for Mr. Singh, drunken antics are not a cause for concern. “Responsibility is our hallmark and its both ways, from our side and our patrons.”