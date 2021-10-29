Barricades being cleared near protest site at Tikri

NEW DELHI/Gurugram

29 October 2021 01:39 IST

Decision on how to route the traffic likely in a day or two

The Delhi police have started removing barricades from the Tikri border where farmers have been protesting for the past 11 months against the new farm laws.

A senior police officer said there are several layers of barricades and the process of removal started on Thursday. The barricades are being removed from one side on the way to Bahadurgarh, Haryana. “Because there are layers of barricades, the removal may take a day or two after which a decision will be taken on how to route the traffic,” the officer said.

The decision comes as the Supreme Court is hearing the matter of road blockade at the border. The court has asked the Central Government and Delhi’s neighbouring States to find a solution to the issue.

Farmers have been protesting against the new farms laws since November 26 last year at Delhi’s borders including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur.

Truck kills 3 farmers

Three women farmers were killed and two sustained injuries on Thursday after a speeding truck hit them near a protest site in Bahadurgarh, close to the Tikri border. The women were standing on the central verge waiting for an autorickshaw. The erring truck driver, Mangal, fled the spot but was later arrested.

Haryana State committee of All India Kisan Sabha demanded a detailed probe into the accident saying that eyewitnesses had seen the truck parked near the accident spot before it hit the women. The police have ruled out foul play. “The truck driver was coming from the direction of Badli. He said during interrogation that he did not have enough sleep the previous night and dozed off leading to the accident,” said Inspector Nar Singh, SHO, Sector 6, Bahadurgarh.

The deceased have been identified as Gurmail Kaur, Amarjeet Kaur and Sukhvinder, all belonging to Punjab’s Mansa district.