Barapullah bridge restoration by ASI to begin in three months: L-G

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Sunday said that the historic Barapullah bridge near Nizamuddin, has been cleared of all encroachments. The bridge, which is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been handed back to the conservation agency, and its restoration will begin in three months.

“With concrete efforts of the agencies,encroachment from the bridge has been removed, and the desilting of the drain is under way. The ASI will take up the restoration work immediately after the desilting is completed,” Mr. Saxena said in a post on social media platform X.

On August 4, the L-G had visited the area and directed officials to remove encroachments. On Sunday, the L-G visited the area for the second time this week to check on the progress on the restoration work. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the L-G of removing about 400 vendors from the area without following due process in the name of clearing encroachment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.