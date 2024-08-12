GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Barapullah bridge restoration by ASI to begin in three months: L-G

Published - August 12, 2024 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
L-G V.K. Saxena inspects the Barapullah drain

L-G V.K. Saxena inspects the Barapullah drain

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Sunday said that the historic Barapullah bridge near Nizamuddin, has been cleared of all encroachments. The bridge, which is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been handed back to the conservation agency, and its restoration will begin in three months.

“With concrete efforts of the agencies,encroachment from the bridge has been removed, and the desilting of the drain is under way. The ASI will take up the restoration work immediately after the desilting is completed,” Mr. Saxena said in a post on social media platform X.

On August 4, the L-G had visited the area and directed officials to remove encroachments. On Sunday, the L-G visited the area for the second time this week to check on the progress on the restoration work. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the L-G of removing about 400 vendors from the area without following due process in the name of clearing encroachment.

Related Topics

history / politics / state politics / history and culture / monument and heritage site

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.