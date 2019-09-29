Bar owner, manager held in excise raid

The owner and the manager of a bar in south Delhi have been arrested for allegedly serving liquor without licence at a high-profile party organised at the bar, officials said on Saturday.

A raid was conducted by the Excise Department along with the police after which Amit Singh, the owner, and Mahesh, the manager, were held, officials also said.

More than 160 bottles of liquor were seized.

The police said that a case under Section 33 of the Delhi Excise Act has been registered against Amit and Mahesh.