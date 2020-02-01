‘Bar MPs of erstwhile J&K State from Parliament’

A petition moved in the Delhi High Court has sought that MPs from the “erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir”, who are allegedly illegally continuing to hold their seats after disbanding of the State, be stopped from entering Parliament.

The petition, filed by separatist leader Abdul Gani Bhat, alleged that 10 MPs — four in the Rajya Sabha and six in the Lok Sabha — from the erstwhile State are “illegally” continuing to hold seats in Parliament.

It also claimed that the MPs, including Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah, are “a drain on public exchequer” as they are enjoying the salary and perks that come with the position.

It further alleged that the “presence of the 10 MPs from the erstwhile State in the Parliament was immoral, illegal and unconstitutional”.

On August 5 last year, Parliament had abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted a special status to the State and had reorganised it into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladkh.