Bar Gambhir from campaigning for 72 hrs: Atishi

AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi on Sunday filed a complaint with the Returning Officer of the constituency demanding that BJP’s candidate Gautam Gambhir be barred for campaigning for 72 hours as he had repeatedly violated to the model code of conduct (MCC).

“Mr. Gambhir held a rally at 9.30 a.m. on Sunday in Dilshad Garden without permission from the Election Commission (EC). This is the second such violation in the last three days, which makes him a repeat offender,” Ms. Atishi wrote.

She added that the registration of a first information report (FIR) for his first offence had no effect on him as he continued to violate the MCC rules. She requested the EC to file a second FIR against the former cricketer and bar him for campaigning for 72 hours.

Name controversy

A former Congress MLA from Okhla Asif Muhammad Khan had in a public meeting urged Muslims not to vote for Ms. Atishi as she was ‘jew’. To this, Ms. Atishi said the Congress was indulging in dirty communal tricks instead on focusing on the real issues.

The politician clarified that she was a Hindu Punjabi and a Kshatriya and said her parent gave her the surname ‘Marlena’ as they were from leftist ideology and hence combined the names of Marks and Lenin.

Her real name, she said was Atishi Singh.

Mr. Khan allegedly said, “Our religion says that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are brothers. But there is no place for Jews in the country. We have to take this message to each house. You can vote for AAP but if you vote for a Jew then we will lodge complaints against you.”