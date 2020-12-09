Bar Council holds protest in support of farmers

New Delhi

In support of the farmers’ protest, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) and Coordination Committee of All Bar Associations of Delhi on Tuesday organised protest meetings in various court complexes here.

The protest meeting at Tis Hazari Court was addressed by advocate Rajiv Khosla, chief co-ordinator of Action Committee, BCD and advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, chairman of the Coordination Committee of All Bar Associations of Delhi.

Mr. Khosla said that the provision in the new farm laws in which disputes between farmers and traders can only be adjudicated by Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) instead of the courts was aimed “only to deprive the farmers from getting any justice”.

Mr. Khosla said that if the government is really interested to provide some benefit to farmers, then it should put a condition that the private companies should pay 5% above the MSP (minimum support price) and in default such companies may be subjected to criminal action ranging from 3 to 5 years punishment.

Mr. Khosla also said that government action in removing the potato, tomato and onion from the Essential Commodities Act was “aimed at poviding heavy profits to big traders”. He said “it would deprive the common citizen from purchasing the same at an unaffordable price while there will be no penal against the big traders for keeping the same locked in their godowns”.

At the event, Mr. Nasiar said that the government is “conspiring to suppress the voice of the people by alleging that every movement against the government is led by anti-nationals and is also trying to project through false propaganda that the farmers’ agitation has also been backed by Khalistan”.

Mr. Nasiar stated that the Bar Associations fully stands with the farmer community on their demands. He also said that in case the government try to “implicate the farmers in any false case then the lawyers will provide all sort of legal help to them [farmers] at all level”.