Bar association demands removal of Law Department Principal Secretary

Delhi Bar Association on Thursday demanded the removal of Principal Secretary of Law Department Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal for allegedly defying Cabinet’s decision to release ₹50 crore for welfare schemes for around 90,000 lawyers.

“Delhi Bar Association demanded the immediate removal of the Principal Secretary for creating an impasse and not allowing the government to release the ₹50 crore annual grant... for the number of welfare schemes for almost 90,000 lawyers of Delhi,” a statement issued by the Bar Association reads.

However, Mr. Aggarwal said the file regarding the matter was never put up before him since his joining on May 31, 2019. “The file was sent to the Law Minister by the previous Principal Secretary on April 23 or 24. The file was never put up before me. I have not exchanged any opinion with the Minister on the issue,” Mr. Aggarwal told The Hindu. The association also said if the money is not released, they will protest outside Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence on September 11.