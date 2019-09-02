BAPSA candidate feels he is part of a new wave in student politics

It was in 2012 during his final year of graduation that Jitendra Suna, the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association’s (BAPSA) candidate for the post of JNU Students’ Union president, was introduced to the writings of B.R Ambedkar. It was this introduction that led him to go to Nagpur to enrol for a ten-month course on Ambedkar and Buddhism where he became aware of his caste and untouchability. Spurred on by friends, he decided to take the JNU entrance examination for an M.A. course and made his way to JNU. Today, after doing his M.A. and M. Phil from the university, Suna is working on his PhD titled “History of Identities and Exclusion; Ambedkar and the Marginalized.”

Mr. Suna, who is from Kalahandi district in Orissa, says his life before he was introduced to Ambedkar was very different as he was forced to take any job he could find and it included working in paddy fields and digging ponds under the MNREGA scheme. But now, he feels he is part of a larger movement, a new wave in student politics.

“I experienced untouchability first-hand and now that I study in a premier educational institution in the country, I feel it is the job of students like me studying in JNU, HCU, Pondicherry University and other such universities, where the Ambedkarite movement is strong, to fight for social justice,” he says.

Fighting discrimination

He adds that the fight in not only within campuses but also to explain people outside on the realities of how minorities and those from lower castes are discriminated by the current government. “Political parties that claim to be championing the cause are not doing enough and it is the student activists who need to create a larger Dalit-Bahujan led movement to speak out against atrocities that are being committed,” Mr. Suna says.

He added that the Ambedkarite student movement has brought a new narrative to student politics and has become a voice of the oppressed. But it needs to spread outside the walls of the campus.

Talking about JNU, he said that the left groups on campus have failed to fight for social and gender justice and BAPSA was the only student group that was able to put pressure on the administration by organising blockades of the administration block, whether it was during the protests against the “seat cut” or to bring back the 200-point roster system.

“Dalit and Muslim students are facing a perpetual threat on campus. Whether it was Rohit Vemula in HCU, Najeeb Ahmed in JNU, or any student who comes from a marginalised community, the administration is hostile towards them and harasses them through routine administrative procedures,” Suna says.

The left-wing students, Suna feels have not been effective enough and have therefore created space for the right-wing student associations to take their space. BAPSA, he says will establish a unity among oppressed people and fight against the administration as well as the State.

The JNUSU presidential debate will be held on September 4 followed by the polls on September 6. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Association (AISA), All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) joined hands to form a united Left panel to take on the ABVP. The other student organisations in the presidential race are the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the students’ wing of the RJD Rashtriya Janata Dal.