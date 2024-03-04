Bansuri defended anti-India forces in courts, cancel her candidature: Atishi to BJP

March 04, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday slammed the BJP for fielding Bansuri Swaraj from the New Delhi constituency for the Lok Sabha poll, claiming that she as a lawyer defended “anti-India forces” in the country’s courts.

Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi also said the BJP should withdraw her candidature for her acts throughout her legal career.

The BJP nominee hit back at the ruling AAP in the Capital, questioning its choice for the constituency. AAP has fielded Somanth Bharti, who Ms. Swaraj said was “beaten up by the AAP cadre” in Rajendra Nagar on Saturday.

“They have named a candidate who is not liked by his own party members. They can level allegations against us but people will give them a reply in the election,” she said.

Ms. Swaraj, a lawyer and the daughter of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, will be making her electoral debut this general election, replacing sitting MP and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. Ms. Swaraj, 40, is the youngest of the five candidates announced by the party.

‘Stood for Lalit Modi’

Attacking the BJP over her candidature, AAP said she defended in courts fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, who fled the country after embezzling lakhs of crores of rupees.

“From 2012 to 2014, she consistently defended Modi from lower courts to the Supreme Court in a case linked to his passport. He fled with his passport before the court order came and has not returned since then. Not only that, he had also thanked Ms. Swaraj via a post on X for fighting his case,” she said.

The fugitive businessman’s passport was revoked by the authorities following allegations of money laundering, tax evasion and corporate corruption.

The Delhi Minister said Ms. Swaraj also defended the Central government when women were stripped and paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur last year.

She said the BJP leader also stood for the BJP candidate in the Chandigarh mayoral poll, which was dubbed as a murder of democracy by the Supreme Court.

“Today, she will go to people and ask for votes from women. She should apologise to the country for those actions,” Ms. Atishi said.

The Minister said either the BJP should change its candidate or it will reveal to the country its “anti-national, anti-women and anti-democracy” face.

He also slammed the BJP for replacing its sitting MPs every election, alleging the party fields those candidates who never work for people.

“The BJP has been doing this from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi [MCD] to the Lok Sabha elections. Its blueprint can be seen in the list of BJP candidates released on Saturday. Four out of seven Delhi MPs have been replaced,” she said.