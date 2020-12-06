Banned outfit member held

NEW DELHI

06 December 2020 23:16 IST

A member of banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India has been arrested after absconding for 19 years, the police said on Sunday. DCP (Special Cell) said a team assisted by Inspector Shiv Kumar has arrested Abdullah Danish. “He was absconding for 19 years in a case of Sedition and Unlawful Activity registered in 2001 at New Friends Colony police station,” the DCP said.

