Delhi

Banned outfit member held

A member of banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India has been arrested after absconding for 19 years, the police said on Sunday. DCP (Special Cell) said a team assisted by Inspector Shiv Kumar has arrested Abdullah Danish. “He was absconding for 19 years in a case of Sedition and Unlawful Activity registered in 2001 at New Friends Colony police station,” the DCP said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020 11:17:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/banned-outfit-member-held/article33265018.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY