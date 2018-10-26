Bank asked to pay over ₹2 lakh to account holder

A district consumer forum here has directed ING Karur Vysya Bank to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹2 lakh after it was alleged that a sum of ₹1.72 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from the bank account.

Noting that the bank is deficient in services for not addressing the issue despite several complaints, the consumer panel held, “The case of the complainant has remained consistent and undoubted, and there is nothing on record to disbelieve the case of the complainant…no genuineness is found in the case of the [bank] and is under a legal duty to make good the loss in the account of the complainant.”

New beneficiary names

Complainants Devashish Chandra Tewary and Aarti Tewary had alleged that in 2014 the amount was withdrawn from their joint savings account and was transferred to four savings bank accounts. It was further alleged that the bank had added the four beneficiaries without their permission.

The complainants alleged that despite several emails, the bank had failed to respond to the “fraudulent transactions”.

However, the bank contended that the “four new beneficiary names were added to the account of the complainant and information with respect to the same was sent to the complainant.”

“The opposite party [bank] further submitted that all the transactions regarding the savings bank account, including four transactions, were intimated to the complainants on his registered mobile number…[bank] further submitted that the emails were duly replied by the bank,” the consumer panel noted in its order.

Dismissing arguments put forth by the bank, the consumer panel said, “Opposite party being a bank cannot add the name of any person as a beneficiary without the written consent of the account holder…the [bank] has not led any evidence to prove the fact as to [on] what basis the names of the four persons were added as beneficiaries of the joint saving account of the complainant.”

The bank has been directed to credit the amount of ₹1.72 lakh within 30 days to the complainant. Additionally, it has been asked to pay a sum of ₹60,000 to the complainants as compensation towards harassment, mental agony and litigation charges.