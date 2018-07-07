Bank allowed to recover car loan

A court here has allowed the State Bank of India to recover a ₹4.66-lakh car loan from a man who defaulted on repayment.

The suit filed by the bank stated that the defaulter had taken a loan of ₹6.5 lakh from the Prashant Vihar branch in north Delhi in 2013.

He had agreed to repay the loan amount in 84 equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of ₹10,943 each.

Stopped payment

However, he stopped making payment to the bank in the middle of the repayment period. When repeated demands through notices, reminders and personal visits failed to persuade him to repay the loan, the bank served a legal notice.

However, he did not take note of the notice.

Filed a suit

Thereafter, the bank filed a suit in the court of Additional District Judge Deepak Wason to recover the remaining loan amount with interest. The court proceeded in the matter ex parte as the borrower chose not to contest the suit.