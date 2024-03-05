Bangladeshi national held for hoax bomb threat to Delhi airport  

March 05, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The city police have arrested a 29-year-old Bangladeshi national for allegedly sending a hoax email to the Delhi airport claiming a bomb on a Kolkata-bound flight, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, Mohammad Nazrul Islam was arrested from Kolkata on Sunday.

The flight had landed at the Kolkata airport on February 27 after hours of delay due to security checks.

The police said Mr. Islam committed the crime only to keep his true identity under wraps from his wife, whom the accused told that he is a PhD research scholar at a university in the United States.

Suspecting that Mr. Islam married him without disclosing his true identity, the police said his wife Soniya decided to unearth the truth as Mr. Islam was not taking her to the U.S. on one or the other pretext.

After their marriage in April last year, Mr. Islam returned to Kolkata, where he has been putting up for the past some time to avoid his lenders in Bangladesh as he had accumulated a huge debt, DCP ( IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

Ms.Soniya decided to send her brother to Kolkata, where Mr. Islam was scheduled to meet him on February 27.

Fearing that he might be caught, Mr. Islam sent a hoax bomb email to the Delhi airport about the Kolkata flight his brother-in-law was about to board.

“Based on the information, the police put the airport on high alert. The threat email was later found to be a hoax. During investigation, the police found that the accused had created a new email address to send the message,” the DCP said.

“The police found that the email was sent from a hotel in Kolkata,” the DCP said.

The police sought details of all guests and during the probe, it was found that Amardeep Kumar, Mr. Islam’s brother-in-law, had come to the hotel to meet him after taking the Delhi-Kolkata flight mentioned in the email.

“On interrogation, Mr. Kumar said he had gone to the hotel to meet his brother-in-law, who had been staying there for almost a month,” Ms. Rangnani said.

“Mr. Islam’s phone was examined but he had deleted its entire history. He admitted to the crime after being grilled by the police and disclosed that he had sent the email to get the flight cancelled as his brother-in-law was coming to meet him and he did not want him to reach Kolkata,” she added.

Mr. Islam revealed that he had done an aviation course from Lovely Professional University in Punjab in 2017, where he met his wife.

“After the completion of course, he went to his country. In 2020, he came in touch with Soniya once again through social media and he fooled her by saying that he was pursuing PhD from the U.S. and that he has received a U.S. visa. The woman was impressed by his fake profile and she married him in April 2023. However, soon after their marriage, his wife got suspicious of him and insisted him to take her to the U.S. along with him,” the DCP said.